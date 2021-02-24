Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary today.

“Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She is widely admired for her pro-people policies and efforts to empower the downtrodden. She also made noteworthy efforts to empower our Nari Shakti. I will always cherish my several interactions with her”, the Prime Minister said in a tweet.