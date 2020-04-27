Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation and paid homage to Lord Basaveshwara on the occasion of Basava Jayanthi in a video message.

Basava Jayanthi is celebrated in the honour of the birth of Vishwaguru Basaveshwara, a 12th-century philosopher and social reformer.

Global Basava Jayanthi – 2020 is being held digitally today, connecting followers in India and abroad.

PM Modi sought blessings of Lord Basaveshwara to give the country the strength for defeating the pandemic coronavirus.

Shared my thoughts about the rich and noble ideals of Lord Basavanna in the video conference – Global Basava Jayanthi – 2020. https://t.co/RMDe2bTiMD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2020

He recalled that on many occasions earlier, he had the privilege of learning from the teachings of Lord Basaveshwara, be it the event of the translations of holy Vachanas into 23 languages, or the unveiling of Basaveshwara Statue in London.

Prime Minister said the teachings of Lord Basaveshwara are the source of spiritual knowledge, as well as serve as the practical guide of our lives. His teachings teach us to be a better human being and to make our society liberal, kind and humane. He had guided our society on issues of social and gender equality, several centuries ago.

The Prime Minister said, “Today, Indians feel that change starts with them. This belief is helping the country to overcome challenges.” He urged to carry forward and strengthen this message of hope and faith. This will inspire us to work hard and will take our nation to new heights, he added.

He urged to keep spreading Lord Basavanna’s works and his ideals around the world to make the world a better place.

While wishing the people on Basava Jayanti, Prime Minister also stressed on following the rule of “Do Gaj Doori” in order to maintain social distance.