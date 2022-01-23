PM Modi pays homage to Balasaheb Thackeray on Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that Balasaheb Thackeray would be remembered as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

“I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

After 1992, Balasaheb Thackeray allied with the BJP. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the 1995 Maharashtra State Assembly polls.

The Bjp – Shiv Sena alliance was in power from 1995 to 1999 till after the assembly elections in 2019 when Shiv Sena decided to break away from Bjp accusing the latter of allegedly breaking its ‘promise’ of equal division of power.