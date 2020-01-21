Prime Minister Narendra Modi and neighbouring counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the second integrated check post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar along the border.

While, the first ICP was built in Raxaul-Birgunj in 2018, the second integrated check post, built with Indian assistance, is spread over 260 acres and is capable of handling 500 trucks on a daily basis. The Rs 140 crore project will improve trade and people-to-people contact.

The two prime ministers jointly launched the project via a video link

At the event, both the prime ministers also witnessed the progress in Indian-assisted post-2015 earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal.

Out of India’s commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed.

Addressing the event via video, Oli invited Modi to visit Nepal. Prime Minister Modi said he looks forward to a visit to the neighbouring country this year.

Earlier, on the occasion of New Year on January 1, this year, in his conversation with Prime Minister Oli, Modi expressed satisfaction at the progress of India-Nepal relations in 2019, with the completion of several projects. Both leaders agreed for an early inauguration of the Integrated Check Post in Biratnagar and the housing reconstruction project in Nepal through video conference.