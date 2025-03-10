PM Modi: My visit to Mauritius will open new & bright chapter in ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed the confidence that his two-day visit to Mauritius from Tuesday will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the relationship between the two nations.

In a statement ahead of his visit to the island, he noted that Mauritius is India’s close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent.

The PM will participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius apart from holding talks with the leadership of Mauritius on a range of bilateral issues as well as global developments.

”We are connected by history, geography and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and a celebration of our diversity are our strengths. The close and historical people-to-people connect is a source of shared pride. We have made significant strides in the past ten years with people-centric initiatives,” the PM said.

He said he is looking forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership to elevate the partnership in all its facets and strengthen the enduring friendship between the two countries for the progress and prosperity of the two people, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of India Vision SAGAR.