Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a joint meeting of the Empowered Groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities in the country.

This was informed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the official Twitter handle. “PM @narendramodi chaired a joint meeting of the Empowered Groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities in the country.”

In another tweet it added, “PM @narendramodi reviewed countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities as well as disease surveillance, testing and critical care training.”

The PMO also informed, “PM @narendramodi also directed the concerned groups and officials to ensure sufficient production, procurement and availability of all essential medical equipment such as PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators.”