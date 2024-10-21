PM Modi meets his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, met Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and remarked that Bhutan is a very special friend of India.

Responding to a post by the Bhutanese PM, Mr Modi posted: “Glad to have met you in Delhi this morning, PM Tshering Tobgay. Bhutan is a very special friend of India’s and our cooperation will continue to get even better in the times to come.”

Mr Tobgay had posted on X: “Always happy to meet my friend, H.E. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji; Expressed my gratitude to the Government & people of India for their steadfast goodwill & cooperation. We reaffirmed our commitment to advancing our special bond of friendship from strength to strength.

