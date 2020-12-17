Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, urged the protesting farmers to read a letter written by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, addressed to them. He also urged the people to share it further.

In a tweet PM Modi said, “कृषि मंत्री @nstomar जी ने किसान भाई-बहनों को पत्र लिखकर अपनी भावनाएं प्रकट की हैं, एक विनम्र संवाद करने का प्रयास किया है। सभी अन्नदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे इसे जरूर पढ़ें। देशवासियों से भी आग्रह है कि वे इसे ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों तक पहुंचाएं। (Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Ji has expressed his feelings in a letter towards farmer brothers and sisters in which he has made an effort to hold a courteous dialogue. I request all the farmers to read the letter and urge fellow Indians to share it as much as possible).

Tomar had tweeted, “सभी किसान भाइयों और बहनों से मेरा आग्रह ! “सबका साथ सबका विकास सबका विश्वास” के मंत्र पर चलते हुए प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में हमारी सरकार ने बिना भेदभाव सभी का हित करने का प्रयास किया है। विगत 6 वर्षों का इतिहास इसका साक्षी है। (My humble request to all farmer brothers and sisters! Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has aspired to work for all without any bias following the formula of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. The history of past 6 years is a witness to it).

Tomar has restated that the government is ready to give a written assurance to farmers regarding the MSP and other concerns raised by them.