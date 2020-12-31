Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot through a video conference today. Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Governor Gujarat Acharaya Devvrat, Chief Minister Gujarat Vijay Rupani were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister remembered the efforts of the millions of doctors, health workers, scavengers and other frontline corona warriors who have constantly put their lives at stake to protect humanity. He lauded the efforts of the scientists and all those who provided food to the poor in this difficult period with full dedication.

The Prime Minister remarked that this year showed that when India unites, it can effectively cope up with the most difficult crisis. He said India is in a much better position as a result of the effective steps and India’s record of saving victims of Corona has been much better than other countries.

He said in India, every necessary preparation about the vaccine is going on. He said that efforts are in the final stages for making the vaccine made in India, rapidly reaching every nook and corner. He said India’s preparation is in full swing, to run the world’s largest immunization campaign. He called to move forward together to make vaccination successful just the way last year we tried to prevent infection.

Modi said AIIMS Rajkot will boost health infrastructure, medical education and provide employment opportunities in Gujarat. He said about 5 thousand direct jobs and many indirect jobs would be created. Lauding the efforts of Gujarat in fighting COVID, the Prime Minister said Gujarat has shown the path in fighting COVID.

He credited the robust medical infrastructure in Gujarat, for Gujarat’s better handling of Corona challenge. He said two decades of relentless effort, dedication and resolve is behind this success of Gujarat in the medical sector.

The Prime Minister said even after so many decades after independence, only 6 AIIMS were established in the country. During Atal ji’s government in 2003, steps were taken to establish 6 more AIIMS. He added that in the last 6 years, work on 10 new AIIMS has started and many have been inaugurated. He said along with AIIMS, 20 Super Specialty Hospitals are also being constructed.

The Prime Minister said under Ayushman Bharat scheme, the work to establish about 1.5 million Health and Wellness Centers in remote areas is being undertaken and among those about 50000 centres have already started functioning.

About 5 thousand among those are in Gujarat alone. He said about 7000 Jan Aushadhi Center provided medicines at low cost to about 3.5 lakh poor patients. He listed the initiatives of the Government for improving the health of the people.