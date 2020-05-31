Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched “My Life – My Yoga” (also called “Jeevan Yoga”) Video Blogging Contest and invited mass participation during his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday.

It is a joint effort by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The contest comes as one of the activities related to the observation of the sixth International Day of Yoga (IDY) coming up on 21st June 2020. It focuses on the transformative impact of Yoga on the lives of individuals.

The observation of IDY in the past years has been marked by thousands of harmonious mass demonstrations of Yoga in public places. Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the Ministry is encouraging the people to practice Yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family, Ministry of AYUSH said in a press note.

“The contest will run in two legs. First leg consisting of an international video blogging contest, wherein the winners will be picked within a country. This will be followed by global prize winners who will be selected from winners from different countries,” it told.

Entries can be submitted by participants under three categories covering youth (aged under 18), adults (above 18 years) and yoga professionals, and further, separately for male and female contestants. This makes it a total of six categories in all. For the India contestants, prizes worth Rs. 1 lakh, 50K and 25K for 1st, 2nd and 3rd ranking within each of the categories have been announced within the first leg.

The contest has gone live on the social media handles of the Ministry of AYUSH today.

The contest will support participation via the social media platforms of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Video contest will be open to participants from all countries.