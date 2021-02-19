Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’ and laid the foundation stone of two bridges in Assam. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology; MoS (I/C) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Chief Minister of Assam and Meghalaya were present on the occasion.

To mark the launch of ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’, he inaugurated the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari. He laid the foundation stone of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on River Brahmaputra and launched digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister wished the Mising community for the Ali-Aye-Ligang festival associated with agriculture, which was celebrated yesterday. He said for years this holy river was synonymous with socializing and connectivity.

The Prime Minister said many bridges like Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Bogibeel Bridge, Saraighat Bridge are making the life of Assam easier today. He said this strengthens the security of the country and provides great convenience for our soldiers.

Talking about the ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’ programme, Modi said that this will strengthen water connectivity by Brahampurta water through port-led development. The three Ro-Pax services which were launched today make Assam a front-runner state to be connected with Ro-Pax services at this scale. This, along with the four tourist jetties will significantly improve Assam’s connectivity with the Northeast.

The Prime Minister said work on Inland waterways is going to make a major impact here. He said recently an agreement with Bangladesh to improve water connectivity has been made. Work is underway on the Indo-Bangladesh protocol route across the Hooghly River to connect the Brahmaputra and the Barak River.

By connecting the North East with the rest of India, the dependence of the region on the narrow connecting part would be reduced.