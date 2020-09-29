Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launches logo of Jal Jeevan Mission, via video conferencing as well as six mega projects in Uttarakhand under Namami Gange Mission.

Union Minister Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present at the event.

“In the past decades, huge initiatives were taken up to clean river Ganga but those initiatives had neither public participation nor farsightedness. As a result, water of river Ganga was never cleaned,” PM Modi.

“Namami Gange programme has been taken to a new level. Apart from Ganga cleanliness, the focus is also on developing the infrastructure of the neighbouring areas of ganga banks. There are plans to collaborate the people of other states apart from Uttarakhand into organic farming,” PM said.

“The country’s first four-floored sewage plant has been started here. There are more than 20 sewers in Haridwar whose operations have been closed,” he said.

“With the building of Ganga Museum, the tourist footsfall will increase here,” he said.

PM also attacked the opposition Congress over the farm bills by saying, “For years they said they will implement MSP, then why they didn’t.”

“Now they are misleading people over the MSP. I want to assure that in the country, the MSP will remain and the farmers will have the freedom to sell their crops anywhere in the country,” he said.

But few people are not able to digest the farmers freedom,” he said.

“Their source of black money has been shut, this is the reason why they are feeling troubled,” he said.

“Uttarakhand take a big leap towards clean Ganga. There was no sewage treatment plant in Badrinath earlier. Now two STPs with capacity -1.01 MLD completed at an outlay of Rs 19 crore in Badrinath,” the BJP said in a series of tweets.

“Uttarakhand take a big leap towards clean Ganga. Rishikesh-Haridwar contributes upto 80% of sewage load into river Ganga. New 26 MLD STP worth Rs 158 crore completed within 2 years a Lakkad Ghat,” it added.