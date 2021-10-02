PM Modi launches Jal Jeevan Mission App and Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis / Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) on Jal Jeevan Mission through video conference.

He also launched the Jal Jeevan Mission App and Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh and said, “Jal Jeevan Mission is not just to make water accessible to the people. This is also a big movement of Decentralization.”

Referring to popular conceptions of the problem of water, the Prime Minister talked of movies, stories, poems that tell in detail how the women and children of the village walked miles to fetch water. In the minds of some people, this picture emerges as soon as the name of the village is taken.

The Prime Minister asked why so few people think about the question? Why do these people have to go to some river or pond every day, after all, why does the water not reach these people?

“I think those who had the responsibility of policy-making for a long time, should have asked themselves this question,” the Prime Minister remarked. The Prime Minister said that perhaps the earlier policy-makers did not realize the importance of water as they came from water abundant areas.

Modi said, coming from a state like Gujarat he has seen drought conditions and knows the importance of every drop of water. That is why being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, providing water to the people and water conservation were his priorities.

The Prime Minister said from independence till 2019, only 3 crore households in the country had access to tap water. Since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, 5 crore households have been connected with water connections.

Today, water is reaching every household in about 1.25 lakh villages in about 80 districts of the country. In the Aspirational districts, the number of tap connections has increased from 31 lakh to 1.16 crore.

He noted that in just two years, more work has been done than was done in the last seven decades. He appealed to every citizen of the country who lives in an abundance of water, to make more efforts to save water and called upon them to change their habits too.