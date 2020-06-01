Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a technology platform CHAMPIONS which aims at making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding.

CHAMPIONS stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength.

“As the name suggests, the portal is basically for making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding. It is a real one-stop-shop solution of MSME Ministry” PMO said in a press note.

This ICT based system is set up to help the MSMEs in present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Launched the portal, Champions.gov.in. This is a one stop place for MSME sector. The focus areas are support & hand-holding, grievance redressal, harnessing entrepreneurial talent and discovering new business opportunities.”

The government said that the detailed objectives of the CHAMPIONS is to grievance redressal, to help them capture new opportunities, and to identify and encourage the sparks.

Through grievance redressal, it will try to resolve the problems of MSMEs including those of finance, raw materials, labor, regulatory permissions etc particularly in the Covid created difficult situation.

It also aims to help them capture new opportunities including manufacturing of medical equipment and accessories like PPEs, masks, etc and supply them in National and International markets.

Also it aims to identify and encourage the sparks i.e. the potential MSMEs who are able to withstand the current situation and can become national and international champions.

It is a technology packed control room-cum-management information system. In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning.

As part of the system a network of control rooms is created in a Hub & Spoke Model. The Hub is situated in New Delhi in the Secretary MSME’s office. The spokes are in the States in various offices and institutions of MSME Ministry, government said.