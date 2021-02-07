Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the Foundation Stone of two hospitals and launched ‘Asom Mala’, a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur District, Assam.

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Ministers from Assam Government and Chief of Bodoland Territorial Region Pramod Boro were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the affection shown by the people of Assam for him. He lauded the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister Hemanta Biswas, Chief of Bodoland Territorial Region Pramod Boro and the state government for their role in the service and rapid progress of Assam.

He also recalled the glorious history of resistance by the region in the face of invaders and sacrifice of the martyrs for the tri-colour in 1942.

The Prime Minister said that leaving behind the legacy of violence, deprivation, tension, discrimination and struggle, today, entire Northeast is moving forward on the path of development and Assam is playing a key role in this.

PM Modi noted that after the historical Bodo accord, recent elections of Bodoland territorial council has written a new chapter of development and trust in the region. “This day bears testimony to a significant change in the fortune and future of Assam as Assam is getting the gift of two new medical colleges in Biswanath and Charaideo and foundation of modern infrastructure is being laid through Asom Mala”, said the Prime Minister.

Biswanath and Charaideo colleges will cater to north and upper Assam. Similarly, in the backdrop of just 725 medical seats in the state, 1600 new doctors will come out every year once these new medical colleges get operational. This will significantly improve medical facilities in far-flung areas of the state.

The Prime Minister also informed that work on Guwahati AIIMS is progressing at a rapid pace and the first batch has started in the institute. The work on the AIIMS will be over in next one-and-half to two years.

He said about 1.25 crore people in Assam are being benefitted from Ayushman Bharat Scheme as more than 350 hospitals have enrolled in the scheme. About 1.50 lakh poor people in Assam received free treatment under Ayushman Bharat. About 55 lakh people in the state have availed primary health treatment in the Health and Wellness Centers that have been established in the state.

PM Modi noted the centrality of tea gardens in the growth of Assam. He informed that the crores of rupees were transferred to the accounts of 7.5 lakh workers of tea gardens under Dhan Puruskar Mela Scheme yesterday. Pregnant women are being helped by a special scheme. Special medical units are sent to the gardens to take care of the workers. Free medicines are also provided. This year’s Budget has announced a 1000 crore rupee scheme for the welfare of the Tea workers.

The Prime Minister also informed about the conspiracy to malign the image of Indian tea. He said that documents have come to light where some foreign-based forces are planning to attack the identification of tea with India.

From the land of Assam, the Prime Minister declared that these conspiracies will not be allowed to succeed and people will demand answers from these attackers and those who support them. “Our tea workers will win this fight. These attacks on Indian tea do not have the strength to face the hard work of our tea garden workers,” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that modern roads and infrastructure has a major role in increasing Assam’s capabilities. Keeping this in mind, ‘Asom Mala’ has been started in line with ‘Bharat Mala Project”.

The PM said that during the last few years thousands of kilometre long roads and many bridges have been constructed in the state. He expressed hope that the Asom Mala project will fulfil the dreams of the state to have a network of broad roads and connectivity for all villages and modern cities. “These works will gain new momentum in coming days as unprecedented emphasis has been placed on infrastructure in this Budget for rapid growth and progress”, said the Prime Minister.