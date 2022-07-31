PM Modi lauds rise in export of Indian toys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the rise in export of Indian toys and said the number of toys coming from abroad in India is continuously decreasing.

In the 91st edition of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio, the Prime Minister said, “In one episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ I had said that India has full potential to become a Powerhouse in Toys Exports.”

“Today, when it comes to Indian toys, the echo of Vocal for Local is being heard everywhere. You will also like to know that now the number of toys coming from abroad in India is continuously decreasing. Earlier, where toys worth more than Rs 3,000 crore used to come from outside, now their import has reduced by 70 per cent and it is a matter of joy that during this period, India has exported toys worth more than Rs 2,600 crore to foreign countries. Whereas earlier, only toys worth Rs 300-400 crore used to go out of India. And you already know that all this happened during the Corona period,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India’s toy sector has proven its mettle by transforming itself.

“Indian Manufacturers are now making toys based on Indian Mythology, History and Culture. Toy clusters that are there everywhere in the country, small entrepreneurs who make toys, are getting a lot of benefit from it. The toys made by these small entrepreneurs are now going around the world. Toy manufacturers from India are also working closely with the world’s leading Global Toy Brands,” Modi said.

He said the country’s start-up sector is also paying full attention to the world of toys.

The Prime Minister urged the parents to buy more and more Indian Toys, Puzzles and Games.