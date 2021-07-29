Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Government’s landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year.

This will immensely help thousands of our youth every year get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country.”