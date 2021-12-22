Follow Us:
PM Modi to visit IIT Kanpur on Dec 28; invites suggestions for his speech

The Prime Minister will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 22, 2021 11:32 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited suggestions from students and alumni of the IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), ahead of his visit to the institutes’ Kanpur campus in Uttar Pradesh ON December 28.

Calling upon students of IIT-Kanpur, other IITs and the IIT alumni network spread globally to share ideas for the Prime Minister’s speech, PM Modi in his tweet said, “I look forward to being at IIT Kanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions.”

