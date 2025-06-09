PM Modi Invites Citizens to Share Views on 11 Years of India’s Growth Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to take part in a survey on the NaMo App and enlighten him about their views on 11 years of India’s growth journey.

“Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years,” the Prime Minister appealed on platform X.

He also shared a link of the portal where anyone can take part in ‘Jan Man Survey’ about India’s growth journey over the past 11 years.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 11 years in office (2014-2025), his governance has been characterised by bold initiatives, significant structural reforms, assertive foreign policy, electoral dominance, economic rise, and a new national narrative. Sworn in on May 26, 2014, and now in his third term since June 9, 2024, PM Modi’s governance has touched nearly every sphere— economic, military, diplomatic, legal, and social.