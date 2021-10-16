Follow Us:
PM Modi invites citizens to share ideas for Mann Ki Baat

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “This month, the #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month’s episode. Write on the NaMo App, @mygovindia or dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. https://t.co/QjCz2bvaKg”

SNS | New Delhi | October 16, 2021 2:00 pm

Mann ki Baat, Narendra Modi

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during Mann Ki Baat in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called citizens to share their ideas for the 82nd episode of Mann ki Baat which will take place on Sunday, 24th October 2021. Ideas for Mann ki Baat can be shared on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800.

