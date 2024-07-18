PM Modi interacts with BJP workers at party headquarters in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Thursday evening to address party workers.

Modi was received by party president and Union Minister JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters.

The prime minister is learned to have interacted with the party workers who took part in the poll-related works. The meet focussed on the saffron party’s preparations for the state assembly elections due this year, sources said.

Today’s meeting between the prime minister and the BJP workers was significant as it was held after the recent assembly by-polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met the prime minister on Wednesday, sources said.

Earlier on July 5, the BJP president appointed the party’s state in-charge and co-in-charge for the various states with an aim to strengthen the party’s organisational strength across the country in view of the assembly elections due this year and the year after.