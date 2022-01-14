PM Modi to interact with startups on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with startups via video conferencing on Saturday, informed the Prime Minister Office adding that the startups will make presentations on six themes during their interaction.

The interaction which will begin at 10-30 am is part of the Prime Minister’s effort to boost the Startup ecosystem in the country, the PMO said.

Startups engaged in multiple sectors including Agriculture, Health, Enterprise Systems, Space, Industry 4.0, Security, Fintech, Environment etc will take part in the interaction with the PrimeMinister.

More than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing; and Sustainable Development.

Each startup group will make a presentation before PM Modi on the allotted theme in the interaction. “The aim of the interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to the national needs by driving innovation in the country,” the PMO further said.

As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, “Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem”, is being hosted by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from 10-16 January 2022. The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative.

The PMO said, “The Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the potential of startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation. This reflected in the launch of the flagship initiative Startup India in 2016.”

“The government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of Startups. This has had a tremendous impact on the startup ecosystem in the country, and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country,” the PMO further added.