PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent bound for CWG today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Wednesday through video conferencing.

The interaction by the Prime Minister is a part of his continuous endeavour to motivate athletes ahead of their participation in major sporting events. Last year, Modi interacted with the Indian athletes’ contingent bound for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well as the Indian para-athletes’ contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Even during the sporting events, the Prime Minister took a keen interest in the progress of the athletes. On many occasions, he personally rang up athletes to congratulate them on their success and sincere efforts, while motivating them to do better.

Further, also upon their return to the country, the Prime Minister has also met and interacted with the athletes.

The CWG 2022 is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 till August 8. A total of 215 athletes, participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines, will represent India in the CWG 2022.