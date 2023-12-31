PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India’s longest sea bridge on January 12, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12. This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it,” Shinde told the media.

The project consists of an approximately 22 km long 6-tier (3+3-lane, 2 emergency lane) bridge connecting Shivdi in Mumbai city and Nhava on the mainland.

The link will feature interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B at the Navi Mumbai end.

The project-affected persons have been rehabilitated and the fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the implementation of the project have been compensated in accordance with government policies.

Once operational, the bridge will reduce the nearly two-hour-long journey between Shivdi and Nhava to 15-20 minutes.

The construction of the bridge had started in 2018 and it was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on December 25, but missed the deadline.

It has cleared the load-carrying capacity tests and is now ready to be opened for vehicular movement.