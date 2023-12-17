PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, terms it ‘a game changer for India’s economy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Surat Diamond Bourse, world’s largest centre for international diamond and jewellery business.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Modi said that the Surat Diamond Bourse will prove a game changer for India’s economy.

“A symbol of steadfast commitment to excellence in the realm of precious gems, the Surat Diamond Bourse is a game-changer for the country’s economy,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister said that Surat is among the top 10 developing cities of the world and the hard work of the people here has made it a “Diamond City”.

“Today Surat is among the top 10 developing cities of the world. Surat’s street food, skill development work, everything is amazing… Surat was once known as ‘Sun City’. But today the people here, with their hard work have made it ‘diamond city’…,” he said.

The Surat Diamond Bourse complex is the world’s largest office, overtaking Pentagon.

Built at a cost of whopping Rs 32 billion, the bourse complex covers a constructed area of 6.7 million square feet as compared to the Pentagon’s 6.5 million square feet area.

The Surat Diamond Bourse is a modern facility and houses a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import-Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery businesses, and a facility for international banking and safe vaults.

“The Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the strength of Indian design, Indian designers, Indian material and Indian concept. The building is a symbol of New India and new resolution,” PM Modi’s office said in a post.