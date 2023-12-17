PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Surat Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the newly built terminal building of Surat Airport. Built at a cost of Rs 353 crore, the new terminal building will help increase the overall capacity of the airport by three times.

The inauguration comes days after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a proposal to declare Surat airport as an international airport.

Following the decision, Surat will become a gateway for international travellers. The city in PM Modi’s home state Gujarat will also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, said that once operational, the newly built terminal building will increase the overall capacity of Surat Airport by three times.

“The capacity of Surat airport will increase three times once this new terminal becomes operational. Prime Minister Modi ji has given this airport the status of an international airport, and the Union cabinet has approved it. Surat is one of the biggest business hubs globally, and this new terminal will connect people across the globe…Also, in the process, the Surat city will get further facelift,” Kumar said ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

Currently, Surat is connected to 14 domestic cities — Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Goa Mopa, Belgaum, Pune, Jaipur, Udaipur, Indore, Diu and Kishangarh. An international flight via Sharjah connects the city to the rest of the world.

The prime minister is on a day-long visit to Surat where he will also inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse, the world’s largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business.