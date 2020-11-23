Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Multi Storeyed flats for Members of Parliament through video conference today. These flats are located at Dr BD Marg in New Delhi. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Green Building norms have been incorporated in this Multi Storeyed flats for the Members of Parliament. He hoped that these new flats will keep all the residents and the MPs safe and sound.

The Prime Minister remarked that all the MPs have taken care of both the products and the process in the productivity of Parliament and have attained a new height in this direction. He praised the Lok Sabha Speaker for his stewardship of the house in a productive and procedurally sound way.

He expressed happiness that Parliament proceedings continued even during the pandemic, with new regulations and several precautionary measures. He added that both houses worked even on weekends for ensuring smooth proceedings in the Monsoon Session.

He said as the age of 16-18 years is very important for the youth, we have completed the term of the 16th Lok Sabha with the 2019 election and this period has been historically significant for the progress and development of the country.

He expressed confidence that the next (18th) Lok Sabha will also play a very important role in taking the country forward into the new decade.