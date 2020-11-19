Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the virtual 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-INVEST 2020) on 26 November 2020.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, UK & President COP-26; and the Minister of Energy, Utilities and Climate, Denmark will attend and speak in the inaugural session.

RK Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy, informed that the 3rd RE-Invest will build upon the success of the first two editions held in 2015 and 2018 and provide an international forum for investment promotion in renewable energy.

It will also send signals to the global renewable community about India’s commitment to the development and scaling up of renewable energy to meet its energy requirements in a sustainable manner.

RE-INVEST 2020 will include a two-day virtual conference on renewables and future energy choices and an exhibition of manufacturers, developers, investors and innovators engaged in the clean energy sector.

The event will provide a great opportunity to various countries, states, business houses & organizations to showcase their strategies, achievements and expectations. It would facilitate collaboration and cooperation with key stakeholders in India, which has emerged as one of the world’s largest renewable energy markets today.

Ministerial Delegations from across the world, global industry leaders, and a large number of delegates are expected to participate in the event. The event will include 6 focused country sessions, alongside over 20 plenary and technical sessions, a special Chief Ministerial plenary session. Over 200 speakers including around 80 international speakers will speak in various sessions. RE-INVEST also includes an exhibition with over 100 exhibiting companies.

The Minister informed that during the last six years, India’s renewable energy capacity has increased by two-and-half times. Solar energy capacity has increased 13 times. The share of non-fossil fuel energy sources in our power generation capacity has increased to 136 GW or about 36 per cent of our total capacity.

By 2022, the share is expected to further increase to over 220 GW. He further mentioned that while COVID 19 has caused significant disruption, the renewable energy sector has rebounded remarkably. The pace of bidding for RE projects since the lockdown is even faster than for the corresponding period last year.