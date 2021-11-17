PM Modi to inaugurate irrigation and drinking water projects in UP on 19 November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mahoba and Jhansi districts of Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate various irrigation and drinking water projects worth Rs 3250 crore for farmers and people of the region on 19 November.

Through these projects the government seeks to alleviate water distress of farmers. “These projects will help alleviate the issue of water shortage in the region and bring much needed relief to the farmers. These projects include Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon–Chilli Sprinkler Project,” a central government note here said

“The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs. 3250 Crore and their operationalisation will help in irrigation of around 65000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region. These projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region,” the further added.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha in Jhansi in the evening. The project is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3000 crore, and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi, named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The park has been developed at a cost of over Rs 11 crore, and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metre.

It will also house a library, as well as a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The statue has been built by the renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.