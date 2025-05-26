If anyone dares to wipe off sindoor of our sisters, their end is certain: Modi’s stern warning to Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying “If anyone dares to wipe off the ‘sindoor’ of our sisters, their end is certain”.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Dahod, he said after the Aprill 22 Pahalgam terror attack, he did exactly what he was elected to do.

“I gave full freedom to our armed forces — and our bravehearts destroyed their biggest terrorist camp in just 22 minutes, in response to their misadventure on April 22,” he said while referring to the India’s Operation Sindoor strikes on the intervening night of May 6 and 7.

Modi said Operation Sindoor was not just a military operation but also a reflection of Indian values.

“If anyone dares to wipe off the sindoor of our sisters, their end is certain. That is why Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation — it is a reflection of our Indian values and the deep emotions we hold close to our hearts,” he declared.

अगर कोई हमारी बहनों के सिंदूर को मिटाएगा, तो उसका मिटना भी तय है। इसलिए #OperationSindoor सिर्फ एक सैन्य कार्रवाई नहीं है। ये हम भारतीयों के संस्कारों और हमारी भावनाओं की अभिव्यक्ति है। हमारे शूरवीरों ने सीमापार चल रहे 9 आतंकी ठिकानों को ढूंढ निकाला और 22 तारीख को उन्होंने जो… pic.twitter.com/p6FYmos9YD — BJP (@BJP4India) May 26, 2025

Modi further slammed Pakistan for its hatred towards India, saying “after Partition, the newly formed country had just one goal — to hate India and stop our progress.”

In contrast, said the prime minister, India has only one goal — “to keep moving forward, eliminate poverty, and build a Viksit Bharat”.

He also stressed on the need to strengthen the armed forces to make India a developed country.

“A developed India is only possible when our armed forces are strong — and so is our economy. And we are constantly working in that direction, with full dedication and determination,” he added.

Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. Earlier today, he inaugurated a locomotive manufacturing plant in Dahod and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore.

The PM also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad, and Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations.