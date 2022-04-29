PM Modi to host Sikh delegation at his residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a Sikh delegation at his residence on Friday evening.

PM Modi tweeted, “This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch”.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi had met a delegation of leading Sikh intellectual voices from across the country at his official residence here. The representatives appreciated the continuous and multiple steps taken by the Prime Minister for the betterment of the Sikh community.

The meeting witnessed a free-wheeling interaction by the Prime Minister with the delegation on diverse topics like farmers’ welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology and Punjab’s overall development trajectory.

(With inputs from IANS)