PM Modi honoured with Trinidad and Tobago’s highest national award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Friday conferred ‘The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago’, the highest national award of the Caribbean nation.

Expressing his gratitude for the honour, Modi said, “I accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians. I express my heartfelt gratitude to you, your government, and the people for being honoured with the highest national award.”

The award recognizes his global leadership, deep ties with the Indian diaspora, and humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi highlighted the significance of this honour, stating that it symbolizes the eternal and deep friendship between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

“This honour is a symbol of the eternal and deep friendship between our two countries. I accept this honor on behalf of 140 crore Indians as a shared pride,” he added.

“Trinidad and Tobago is not only a CARICOM partner for India but also an important partner globally. Our cooperation is significant for the entire Global South,” the prime minister said.

He also praised the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago, saying they have preserved India’s traditions, culture, and customs. “It is a matter of great pride that the Indian community has preserved our shared traditions, culture, and customs to this day,” Modi said, appreciating President Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla for their role in promoting the community.

Modi’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries, with the Indian community playing a vital role in shaping their shared heritage.

Nearly 40-45 per cent of Trinidad and Tobago’s population is of Indian descent, underscoring the deep cultural and emotional ties between the two nations.