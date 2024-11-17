PM Modi honoured with Nigeria’s second-highest national award

Nigeria on Sunday conferred its second-highest national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first official visit to the country. This made PM Modi the second foreign dignitary to receive this honour.

The only foreign dignitary to have previously received the award was Queen Elizabeth in 1969.

After receiving the award, PM Modi in a post on X said, “Honoured to be conferred with the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger’ Award by Nigeria. I accept it with great humility and dedicate it to the people of India.”

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu honoured PM Modi during the bilateral meeting held at Abuja’s Aso Rock Villa which serves as the office and residence of the Nigerian Presidency.

“Nigeria values its excellent relationship with India, and we work to deepen and broaden the same to the mutual benefit of our two friendly countries. You represent a very strong commitment to democratic values and norms. You have been doing a good job historically, winning three consecutive elections in a complex society is a feat that we respect so much,” said Tinubu.

“I will confer on you today, the Prime Minister of India, Nigeria’s National Honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger. This to signify Nigerian appreciation and commitment to India as a partner,” he added.

In another post on X, PM Modi said, “President Tinubu has honoured me with Nigeria’s National Award. This honour belongs to the people of India. This honour belongs to all of you – Indians living here in Nigeria: PM @narendramodi in Abuja.”

This recognition is the 17th international award conferred on the Prime Minister.

PM Modi on Sunday arrived in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation tour. He is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana scheduled from November 17 to November 21.

The visit by PM Modi is the first visit by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years.

Upon his arrival in Nigeria, Modi was warmly welcomed by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Minister for Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, the capital city of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Wike presented PM Modi with the ‘Key to the City’ of Abuja. The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the PM by the people of Nigeria.

Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Abuja’s Aso Rock Villa, which serves as the office and residence of the Nigerian Presidency, ahead of his one-on-one meeting with the country’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Prime Minister met with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The two leaders held a meeting at the President’s House in Abuja.

Earlier this week, Dominica announced its highest national honour, the ‘Dominica Award of Honour,’ for PM Modi in acknowledgement of his pivotal support during the COVID-19 pandemic and his commitment to fostering India-Dominica relations.

Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton is set to confer the award during the India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana, scheduled from November 19 to 21.

PM Modi’s three-nation tour runs from November 17 to 21, starting in Nigeria before moving to Brazil for the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The tour will conclude in Guyana, marking the first state visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation in over five decades.