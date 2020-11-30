Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an all-party meeting on Friday morning to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi are likely to attend the meeting, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying, adding that the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has reached out to floor leaders of all the parties

This is the second all-party meeting called by the government on coronavirus, which has affected over 94 lakh people across India, since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturday, PM Modi visited India’s top vaccine hubs to review the development of coronavirus vaccine and the manufacturing process.

Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune were the in the list of PM’s places of visit.

PM Modi had a detailed meeting with the chairman, MD and scientists and watched the presentation about the coronavirus vaccine development.

The Zydus company is into its second phase of clinical trials of the vaccine called the ZyCov-D. Shortly, the third phase clinical trials are expected by the company in December.

As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, The Prime Minister’s visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.

Prime Minister had chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of States and UTs on Tuesday via video conferencing to review the status and preparedness of COVID-19 response and management with special emphasis on eight high focus states.

The Prime Minister had remarked that the country has faced the pandemic through concerted efforts and in terms of both recovery rate and fatality rate, the situation in India is better than most other countries.

He had said that efforts are on to make medical colleges and district hospitals self-sufficient in terms of oxygen generation and informed that the process for establishing more than 160 new oxygen plants is underway.