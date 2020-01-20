Hitting out at the opposition on the “current situation” in the country prevailed due to nationwide protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those rejected by people in elections have been left with few weapons and were spreading confusion and lies.

PM Modi asserted that people’s faith is with the BJP and his government remained ‘unshaken’, which is evident from the fact that his party returned to power with a bigger mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls despite its rivals fighting with full strength.

In a veiled allegation against the opposition parties, PM Modi targeted the “echo system” backing the protesters, and said it has always been against BJP.

His remarks came at the felicitation ceremony of the newly elected party president JP Nadda, during which the PM was addressing the party workers at BJP headquarters.

PM Modi congratulated JP Nadda for being elected as the new party president and said, “I’m sure under the leadership of J.P. Nadda, the party will move forward with its core values. The BJP may face more difficulty in the future and we must be ready.”

“It’s ‘sangharsh’ (fight) and ‘sangathan’ (organisation) that make BJP what it is today. We’re not here for a short while, we’re here to serve Mother India for a long time,” he added.

PM Modi also appreciated outgoing president Amit Shah for his work in the last five years as the BJP President. “Amit Bhai Ka karyakal hamesha hamesha yaad rahega (the tenure of Amit Shah will be remembered forever).”

“The BJP has expanded in a short time, fulfilling people’s aspirations and transforming itself with time,” he added.

He encouraged the party workers to use “new medium” referring to social media platforms like Twitter for connecting with the people. PM Modi also urged the party cadre to go to door-to-door to convey the party’s position and not rely on the traditional medium of communication.