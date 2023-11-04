“PM Modi has unleashed his last remaining astra”: Cong after ED’s claims against Bhupesh Baghel

The Congress on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is facing the prospects of a “certain defeat” in upcoming Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls, has unleashed his “last remaining astra” (weapon) that is the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to damage the reputation of its leaders.

“Faced with the prospects of a certain defeat in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the PM has unleashed his last remaining astra – ED – the Modiastra to damage the reputations of Congress leaders,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X, Ramesh said, adding that but, the people of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the Congress party’s “kavach” (shield).

The Congress leader further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘threats and intimidations’ will only strengthen the resolve of voters against the BJP.

“Mr Modi’s threats and intimidations will only strengthen the resolve of voters who know this is just election drama reflecting the BJP’s desperation,” Ramesh said.

This came on the same day when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that it recorded the statement of a ‘cash courier’ who alleged Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel received Rs 508 crore from the Mahadev betting app promoters based in the UAE.

The Enforcement Directorate had also recently raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of its money laundering investigation linked to the recruitment exam paper leak case.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot was also questioned by the probe agency recently in connection with a case.