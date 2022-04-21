PM Modi hails Sikh community, pushes for self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Thursday to mark the 401st birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru who stood up against forcible conversions by the Mughals. Following the Shabad Kirtan.

“I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Parkash Purab,” the prime minister said during his speech at the Red Fort

“Guru Tegh Bahadur stood against Aurangzeb. The Red Fort is witness to Aurangzeb’s atrocities. The Guru’s sacrifice protected our values,” he added.

In his fresh Aatmanirbhar Bharat push, PM Modi also mentioned the inauguration of WHO Global Medical Centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The prime minister said that India would promote traditional medicine across the world.

“We need to create a new India whose capabilities will draw attention of the global world. I have full faith that India will reach its glory with the blessings of the gurus. India’s progress is everyone’s duty,” the prime minister said.

“We will have a new India on the 100th year of independence,” he added, concluding his speech with ‘Wahe Guruji Da Khalsa’ warcry.

PM Modi is the first prime minister to deliver a speech at the Mughal-era monument after sunset.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation from the lawns of the Red Fort and not its ramparts.