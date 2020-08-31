Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, greeted the people on the auspicious festival of Onam.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health.”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

എല്ലാ മലയാളികൾക്കും ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകൾ നേരുന്നു. ഓണം സൗഹാർദത്തിന്റെയും ഐക്യത്തിന്റെയും ആഘോഷമാണ്. കഠിനാധ്വാനികളായ നമ്മുടെ കർഷകരോട് നന്ദി പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള ഒരു അവസരം കൂടിയാണ് ഈ ഉത്സവം. ഈ ഓണക്കാലത്ത് എല്ലാവർക്കും ആയുരാരോഗ്യസൗഖ്യവും സന്തോഷവും നേരുന്നു. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Onam is celebrated in Kerala. It is a harvest festival celebrated by Malayalis irrespective of religion. Onam falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of Malayalam calendar, which in Gregorian calendar overlaps with August–September.

Onam celebrations include Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes), Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance), and other celebrations.