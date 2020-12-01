Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. The people of Nagaland are known for their courage and kindness. Their culture is exemplary and so is their contribution to India’s progress. Praying for Nagaland’s continuous development.”