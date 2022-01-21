PM Modi greets people on Meghalaya’s 50th statehood day

Prime minister Narendra Modi speaking on the occasion of the 50th Statehood Day of Meghalaya praise the hardworking farmers, women’s entrepreneurship and the people’s message of nature, progress and eco-sustsinability and their talent.

“Meghalaya has given the message of nature, progress, conservation and eco-sustainability to the world…Meghalaya is filled with talented artists and Shillong Chamber Choir has taken it to new heights. The Country has high hopes from the rich sports culture of Meghalaya,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi appreciated the entrepreneurship of women and hard work of farmers. “Sisters from Meghalaya have revived the art of bamboo weaving and its hard-working farmers are strengthening Meghalaya’s identity as organic state,” a PMO note quoting the Prime Minister said.

Modi paid tribute to everyone who has contributed to the establishment and development of the state. He also recalled his visit to Shillong, capital of Meghalaya, to attend the North Eastern Council meet after becoming Prime Minister. It was the first visit to the state by any Prime Minister after a gap of 3-4 decades.

Referring to the traditions of ‘Whistling Village’ and choirs in every village, the Prime Minister saluted the contribution of the state in the fields of art and music. He said that this land is filled with talented artists and Shillong Chamber Choir has taken it to new heights. He noted that the country has high hopes from the rich sports culture of Meghalaya.

Narendra Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to providing better roads, rail and air connectivity. He said that measures have been taken to ensure new domestic and global markets for the organic products of the state.

“The state government is making all the efforts to take the central schemes to the people. Schemes like PM Gramin Sadak Yojna and National Livelihood Mission have benefitted Meghalaya. Today, Jal Jeevan Mission has taken the piped water to 33 per cent households from just 1 per cent households in 2019. Meghalaya is among the first states to use drones for vaccine delivery,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi assured the people of the state his government’s continued support and to the development of new sectors apart from tourism and organic products, the PMO said.