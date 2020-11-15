Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Jharkhand’s people on its Statehood Day and also paid tributes to 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister extended wishes for the happiness, prosperity and good health of people of Jharkhand on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said, “झारखंड के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस अवसर पर मैं यहां के सभी लोगों के सुख, समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं।”

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on the birth anniversary of 19th century freedom fighter and tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15, 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his Jayanti. PM Modi dubbed Birsa Munda a true ‘messiah’ of the poor, saying that “he struggled throughout his life for the welfare of the exploited and deprived”.

“Birsa Munda’s contribution in the freedom movement and his efforts for social harmony will always inspire the countrymen,” the Prime Minister said.