PM Modi greets ITBP personnel on its Raising Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted ITBP personnel on the occasion of the force’s Raising Day.

Hailing the ITBP’s commitment to serving the nation Modi said the ITBP personnel work with dedication whether on the borders or in times of disaster.

“From dense forests in Arunachal Pradesh to the icy heights of the Himalayas, our @ITBP_official Himveers have answered the nation’s call with utmost dedication. Their humanitarian work during times of disaster is noteworthy. Greetings to all ITBP personnel on their Raising Day,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

