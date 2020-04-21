Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the Civil Servants and their families on the occasion of Civil Services Day. He also paid tributes to Sardar Patel for building a progress-oriented system.

He took Twitter to greet the Civil Servants and also posted a video of 2018 of him addressing a conference of Civil Servants on the occasion back then.

“Today, on Civil Services Day I convey greetings to all Civil Servants and their families. I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in needs and ensuring everyone is healthy,” he tweeted.

On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasised on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate. Sharing my speech from Civil Services Day in 2018. https://t.co/KANhpFsTkd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

“On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasised on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate”, Prime Minister added.

Civil Servants in India are at the forefront in the battle against the deadly coronavirus in the country. Their deployment either as an IAS, IPS or any other cadre is playing a pivotal role in containing the coronavirus in its own capacity.

On this day in 1947, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the Home Member of Parliament inaugurated the All India Services.