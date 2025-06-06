PM Modi gets invite for G7 Summit in Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally received an invite from his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Friday to attend the 51st G7 Summit to be held at Kananaskis in Alberta from June 15-17.

”Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month,” Mr Modi wrote on ‘X’.

Advertisement

He said that as vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. He said he looks forward to his meeting with the Canadian PM at the summit.

Advertisement

There were speculations that Modi may not receive the invite for the summit in Canada, given the chill in bilateral ties. The two countries downgraded diplomatic ties after Justin Trudeau, the then Canadian PM, alleged in 2023 the potential involvement of the Indian establishment in the killing of ”Khalistan” activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi rejected the charge as “absurd” and “motivated”.

The G7, an informal forum of seven major industrialised democracies, comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Usually, G7 host countries invite some countries as guest countries or outreach partners.