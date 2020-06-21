In light of the manufactured controversy, leaders of different political parties show their support for PM Modi’s leadership.

They stress that they are fully satisfied with the information shared in the all-party meeting and are united to support the government.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said, “Concerned by the manufactured controversy surrounding the All Party Meet yesterday. This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers or find faults.”

“Hon’ble PM and other Ministers gave very convincing answers at the APM. Nation is and should be united on this subject. Unity brings strength and division exhibits weakness,” he added.

The Chief Minister Office of Telangana also tweeted in the support of Prime Minister over the issue.

“We may have differences in our politics but we are united by our patriotism. Prime Minister spoke on behalf when he paid tribute to armed forces and assured India’s interests will always be protected,” it said.

“We are happy with the All Party Meeting,” it added.

Chief Minister of Sikkim PS Tamang also showed his support to the Prime Minister at the all party meeting by saying, “PM @narendramodi’s remarks in the all party meeting were crystal clear in reaffirming India’s stand on the China issue. It was reassuring to hear that the government won’t compromise on India’s interests. Everybody also had great faith in our forces to vanquish any evil design.”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also expressed his support for the Prime Minister.

“During yesterday’s All Party Meeting, PM @narendramodi spoke extensively on the India-China situation. His answers clearly reflected India’s strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. All other “commentary” may be best ignored. It’s not factual or desired,” he said.

In the virtual meeting attended by 20 political parties, PM Modi said the Indian armed forces are doing whatever is necessary to protect the country. He further assured that “we are capable and nobody can take even an inch of our land.”

The Prime Minister said the country today has such capability that no one can even dare look towards an inch of our land. He said that today, Indian forces are capable of moving together across sectors. While on the one hand, the Army has been given a free hand to take necessary steps, India has also conveyed its position clearly to China through diplomatic means.