Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on UNESCO declaring Dholavira, Harappan city in India, a World Heritage site. He also said that It is a must-visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology.

Reacting to a tweet by UNESCO, the Prime Minister, in a series of tweets said;

“Absolutely delighted by this news.

Dholavira was an important urban centre and is one of our most important linkages with our past. It is a must visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology.

I first visited Dholavira during my student days and was mesmerised by the place.

As CM of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to work on aspects relating to heritage conservation and restoration in Dholavira. Our team also worked to create tourism-friendly infrastructure there.”