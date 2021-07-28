Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of 18 people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki in the wee hours of today.

”Deeply saddened by the road accident in Barabanki. My sympathies for the bereaved families. I have just spoken to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Arrangements are being made for medical treatment of all the injured,” he tweeted in Hindi.

यूपी के बाराबंकी में हुए सड़क हादसे की खबर से बहुत दुखी हूं। शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। अभी सीएम योगी जी से भी बात हुई है। सभी घायल साथियों के उचित उपचार की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

According to information available here, the accident occurred on Highway 28 when a double-decker bus, parked at the roadside following a breakdown, was hit by a speeding truck.

Eighteen labourers, who were sleeping on the roadside, were killed due to the impact of the accident.

More than 24 labourers have been reported injured.

The double-decker bus was en route to Bihar from Punjab and Haryana.

A police team reached the spot as soon as information about the accident was received.