PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits

In a significant move towards employment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits as part of the Rojgar Mela.

Speaking on the ocassion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Rojgar Mela is a proof of his government’s commitment towards the youth of the country.

“‘Rozgar Mela’ organised in various states and Union Territories of the country is the proof of our commitment to the youth. Our government is working in mission mode keeping the future of the youth in mind. We are not only giving employment but we are also making the whole system transparent. This has increased the trust of the people in the employment process. We did not only streamline the recruitment process but also restructured some exams,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that the ‘Rojgar Mela’, which started in October last year has already given appointment letters to lakhs of youth for government jobs.

“‘Rojgar Mela’ was started in October last year. ‘Rojgar Mela’ is being organised at the Centre and in NDA, BJP-ruled states. Till now, lakhs of youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs. Today, more than 50,000 youth have been given government jobs,” the prime minister said.

Modi further added that the ocassion is no less than Diwali for the families of those who have been given appointment letters for government jobs.

“There is some time in Diwali, but this occasion is no less than Diwali for the families of the receivers of 50,000 appointment letters,” he added.

Those who recieved appointment letters today will join government jobs on several posts across departments. The posts include Central Armed Forces, Sub Inspectors, Constables, LDC, among several others.