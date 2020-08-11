Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a video conference with Chief Ministers of 10 states to review the Coronavirus situation.

This is the eight round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on June 17.

Today, the Prime Minister is discussing the Coronavirus situation with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The virtual meeting comes as India recorded a single-day of 53,601 cases and 871 fatalities on Tuesday taking the total number of infections to 22,68,676 and the death toll to 45,257.

Of the total cases, 6,39,929 are active while a whopping 15,83,490 patients have been cured of the deadly infection.

In terms of percentage, India has 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured cases and 1.99 per cent deaths, the government informed.

India on Tuesday recorded a drop of nearly 9,000 cases from Monday’s 62,064.

India, the third worst-hit, recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day at 47,746. The recovery rate has gone up to 69.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the government tested 6,98,290 samples. A total of 2,52,81,848 samples have been tested so far.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with a total of 5,15,332 cases and 17,757 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,96,901 cases and 4,927 deaths. The southern state is followed by Andhra Pradesh (2,27,860), Karnataka (1,78,087), and Delhi (1,46,134).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his last meeting on Coronavirus with the Chief Ministers in two parts on June 16 and 17.

On June 16, he held video-conference with chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of 21 states and Union territories. These included Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, the northeastern states and some Union Territories.

On June 17, PM Modi interacted with the chief ministers of 15 states and the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir. These included high case load states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, ‘Unlock 3.0’ came into effect from August 1.

According to the guidelines, restrictions on movement of individuals during night have been scrapped, and yoga institutes and gymnasiums have been allowed to open from August 5.

International air travel has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner.

In areas outside the containment zones, all activities will be permitted except for education institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatre, bars, auditorium and assembly halls.

However, metros and large congregations continue to be prohibited.

The Independence Day events at national, state, district, sub-division, municipal and panchayat levels and ‘At Home’ functions have been allowed with following social distancing norm and other health protocols.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods, including those for across land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for them.

On May 30, the Centre took an exit step from the 68-day nationwide lockdown, declaring that the restrictions will be limited only to containment zones up to June 30 and that the prohibited activities will be opened in a phased manner in areas outside these zones, allowing restaurants, malls, religious places and education sectors to open in a phased manner.