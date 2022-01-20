PM Modi dials veteran Akali leader Prakash Singh Badal to inquire about his health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to ailing nonagenarian former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal admitted in a hospital in Ludhiana.

The 94-year old Akali Dal leader was admitted to the hospital after he got infected with Covid-19. The Prime Minister had reportedly called Prakash Singh Badal this morning to inquire about his health, sources said.

Prakash Singh Badal was tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. He has been admitted to Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Reports quoting Dr Bishav Mohan who is leading the team of doctors in charge of Prakash Singh Badal’s treatment, the Akali leader was admitted to hospital on Wednesday with mild symptoms of Covid-19 like scratchy throat, mild fever, cold and cough.

Dr Mohan reportedly said that since Badal is an elderly person with comorbidity he had been kept in the hospital to monitor his condition.

The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal had contested the assembly elections in Punjab in 2017. In the elections, the BJP-SAD alliance was defeated by the Congress party. However, the Akali Dal parted company with the BJP in 2020 over its differences regarding farm laws which were rolled back in 2021.